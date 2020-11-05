Catholic World News

Religious institutes, countries represented increase in College of Cardinals

November 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The November 28 consistory will increase the number of cardinals to 231 from 91 countries. The nations with the highest number of cardinal-electors will be Italy (22), the US (9), and Spain (6).

