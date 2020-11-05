Catholic World News

Kentucky bishop disappointed by inconclusive election result

November 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I for one was hoping for a resounding vote for participatory democracy as we know it, for a measured and scientific approach to the current global pandemic, for humanitarian and life-affirming policies at our southern border, for affirmation of human rights and dignity, for confirming the importance of three separate but equal branches of government in our constitution, for civility and decency, for facts and the truth, for progress in dismantling systematic racism… for normalcy,” Bishop John Stowe of Lexington wrote. “Instead, even with final results hours, days or weeks away, I feel like I woke up on Christmas morning with coal in my stocking”

