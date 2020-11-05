Catholic World News

In Turkey, a 4th-century church is put up for sale as a tourist hostel

November 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Mor Yuhanon Church in Mardin “contains the tombs of two Syrian Orthodox patriarchs,” according to the report. “The owners, who have used the spaces of the church as a warehouse in the last two years, were therefore not allowed to make any architectural changes to the structure, but have the right to sell.”

