Pope modifies canon law, requires bishops to have Vatican permission to establish new religious institutes

November 05, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Canon 579 of the Code of Canon Law currently requires bishops to consult with the Apostolic See before they “establish institutes of consecrated life in their own territories.” Under the modification, which takes effect November 10, bishops will be required to have written permission from the Apostolic See before they can establish religious institutes.

