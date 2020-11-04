Catholic World News

Germany: new lockdown rules allow for church services

November 04, 2020

» Continue to this story on Deutsche Welle

CWN Editor's Note: New lockdown rules released by the German government on November 2, to curb the spread of Covid, allow for church services to continue, despite strict limits on other public gatherings. Political protests are also left untouched by the new rules. Deutsche Welle reports: “Church services and protests will be allowed to continue due to constitutional concerns.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!