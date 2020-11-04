Catholic World News

French bishops challenge lockdown restriction on worship

November 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The French Catholic bishops are challenging the country’s latest lockdown restrictions, charging that a decree of October 29 violates freedom of worship. Archbishop Eric de Moulins-Beaufort of Reims, the president of the episcopal conference, has presented the Council of State with a petition saying that the ban on public celebration of Mass and other sacraments is unjustified.

