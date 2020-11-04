Catholic World News

Pope again urges obedience to lockdown restrictions

November 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: During his regular Wednesday audience on November 4, Pope Francis took note of the latest surge in Covid cases—which had prompted Vatican officials to schedule the audience in the library of the apostolic palace, without a crowd, rather than the Paul VI auditorium. The Pope said that “we must be very attentive to the prescriptions of the authorities—both the political authorities and the health authorities.”

