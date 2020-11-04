Catholic World News

Pope at audience: learn from ‘Jesus, teacher of prayer’

November 04, 2020

» Continue to this story on Vatican Press Office

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis continued his series of talks on prayer at his weekly public audience on November 4, encouraging the faithful to learn from the prayer life of Jesus. “Jesus’ prayer is a mysterious reality,” he said, and prayer was the fulcrum and the rudder of the Lord’s life. The Pope said that the key components of Christ’s prayer were desire, insistence, solitude, and a recognition that prayer is gift from God.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!