Louisiana voters approve pro-life state constitutional amendment

November 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: By a 62%-38% margin, Louisiana voters approved a constitutional amendment stating that “nothing in this constitution shall be construed to secure or protect a right to abortion or require the funding of abortion.” The state’s bishops strongly supported the amendment.

