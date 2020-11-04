Catholic World News

In Colorado, ban on most later-term abortions defeated

November 04, 2020

» Continue to this story on Denver Post

CWN Editor's Note: The state’s voters, by a 59%-41% margin, rejected a ballot initiative that would have outlawed most abortions after 22 weeks of pregnancy. The state’s bishops supported the initiative, with the Colorado Catholic Conference noting that “while abortion is always wrong, voting Yes on Prop 115 would end the savage practice of late pregnancy abortions.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!