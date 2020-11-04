Catholic World News

‘Enough violence’: Pope laments Vienna attack

November 04, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican’s Secretary of State, sent a telegram in the Holy Father’s name expressing the Pope’s closeness and prayers for the victims of the November 2 attack.

