Rhode Island’s Bishop Tobin draws fire for tweets, but feels his role is to teach

November 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I will say I enjoy being involved in the public conversation,” said Bishop Thomas Tobin of Providence. “I was not ordained to be irrelevant.”

  • Posted by: Randal Mandock - Today 10:22 AM ET USA

    Whoa! An honest and courageous man. I knew I was right to pray for him during the last few decades: "Ultimately, though, the Democratic platform’s abortion support reached a point where he needed to switch to Republican." Chalk that up as one declared Republican in the episcopacy. I wonder how many others are "closet" Republicans. I quit because the Establishment chased me out. The only place left was "Independent". "His role is to teach." Hear, hear! A prelate who knows who he is. Refreshing.

