Rhode Island’s Bishop Tobin draws fire for tweets, but feels his role is to teach

November 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “I will say I enjoy being involved in the public conversation,” said Bishop Thomas Tobin of Providence. “I was not ordained to be irrelevant.”

