Rhode Island’s Bishop Tobin draws fire for tweets, but feels his role is to teach
November 03, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: “I will say I enjoy being involved in the public conversation,” said Bishop Thomas Tobin of Providence. “I was not ordained to be irrelevant.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
-
Posted by: Randal Mandock
Today 10:22 AM ET USA
Whoa! An honest and courageous man. I knew I was right to pray for him during the last few decades: "Ultimately, though, the Democratic platform’s abortion support reached a point where he needed to switch to Republican." Chalk that up as one declared Republican in the episcopacy. I wonder how many others are "closet" Republicans. I quit because the Establishment chased me out. The only place left was "Independent". "His role is to teach." Hear, hear! A prelate who knows who he is. Refreshing.