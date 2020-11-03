Catholic World News

Brazilian court prohibits ‘Catholic’ name for abortion advocacy group

November 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Noting that ‘the Church clearly and severely condemns” abortion, the judge ruled that “there is a clear distortion and incompatibility of the name used in relation to the aims and specific actions of the association.”

