Brazilian court prohibits ‘Catholic’ name for abortion advocacy group
November 03, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: Noting that ‘the Church clearly and severely condemns” abortion, the judge ruled that “there is a clear distortion and incompatibility of the name used in relation to the aims and specific actions of the association.”The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
Posted by: Randal Mandock -
Today 10:30 AM ET USA
In the U.S. we call this clarity of vision "common sense". I wish we had more of it here.