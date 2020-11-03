Catholic World News

Vatican official reflects on creativity and UN’s Sustainable Development Goals

November 03, 2020

Continue to this story on Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development

CWN Editor's Note: Alessio Pecorario of the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development, a member of the Security Task Force of the Vatican Commission on Covid-19, was a panelist at Art Impact 4 Health & SDGs, a recent exhibit in Geneva, Switzerland, sponsored by the World Health Organization.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above).

