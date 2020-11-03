Catholic World News

Argentine priest killed

November 03, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Father Coqui Vaudagna was shot and killed during a likely attempted robbery in Vicuña Mackenna, a small town in Córdoba Province (map). A regional television network offered Spanish-language coverage of his funeral (video).

