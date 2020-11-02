Catholic World News

Twitter shuts down Czech cardinal, Pope’s Czech-language account

November 02, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Twitter has suspended the account of Cardinal Dominik Duka of Prague, without explanation. The internet giant has also shut down the unofficial Czech-language account of Pope Francis.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

