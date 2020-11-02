Catholic World News

Church is strong but bedeviled by graft, Pope says in new interview

November 02, 2020

» Continue to this story on Adnkronos

CWN Editor's Note: In his interview with the Italian news agency Adnkronos, Pope Francis denied any rift with Pope Emeritus Benedict, whom he described as “the embodiment of sainthood,” and spoke about loneliness, criticism, and discernment.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!