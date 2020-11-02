Catholic World News

English bishops: ‘deep anguish’ at government order to cease public worship

November 02, 2020

» Continue to this story on Catholic Bishops' Conference of England & Wales

CWN Editor's Note: “It is thus a source of deep anguish now that the Government is requiring, once again, the cessation of public communal worship,” the bishops of England and Wales said following the announcement of new national restrictions. “Whilst we understand the many difficult decisions facing the Government, we have not yet seen any evidence whatsoever that would make the banning of communal worship, with all its human costs, a productive part of combatting the virus. We ask the Government to produce this evidence that justifies the cessation of acts of public worship.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!