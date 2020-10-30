Catholic World News

Brooklyn diocese pressing lawsuit against shutdown

October 30, 2020

» Continue to this story on National Catholic Register

CWN Editor's Note: The Diocese of Brooklyn, New York, is continuing a legal challenge against Governor Andrew Cuomo’s shutdown rules, which have closed down churches. The diocese has appealed a court ruling that upheld the emergency regulations; the appeal will be heard next week. Bishop Nicholas DiMarzio argues that religious worship should be recognized as “essential,” and that “we are convinced that we can hold religious services safely.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!