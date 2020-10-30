Catholic World News

French authorities arrest 2nd suspect in Nice terror attack

October 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: French authorities have arrested a second suspect in connection with the terror attack on a basilica in Nice. The man believed to have killed three people is already in police custody, in a hospital, having been shot on the scene. Police are looking into claims that the attack was organized by a Tunisian jihadist group.

