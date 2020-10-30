Catholic World News

Bishops: Dutch university can no longer call itself ‘Catholic’

October 30, 2020

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: Radboud University had been one of two Catholic universities in the nation of 17 million.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!