‘Strictly observe the promulgated rules,’ Belgian bishops urge as Covid surges

October 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Belgium, which had 100 to 200 cases per day throughout June and early July, is now marking north of 10,000,” ABC News reported. “On Oct. 25, it set a daily record with 17,709.”

