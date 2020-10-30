Catholic World News

Pope to halt in-person weekly general audience, resume livestreaming

October 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Following reports that a person at the Pope’s October 21 general audience tested positive for Covid, the Holy See Press Office announced that the Pope would again livestream his Wednesday general audiences from the library of the Apostolic Palace, “in order to avoid any possible future risk to the health of the participants.” Livestreaming of the weekly audiences began on February 26; the Pontiff resumed in-person audiences on September 2.

