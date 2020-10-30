Catholic World News

French bishops order ‘death knell’ after 3 killed in Nice basilica

October 30, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: French churches were asked to toll their bells at 3:00 PM in memory of the three people murdered before Mass on October 29 in the Basilica of Notre Dame in Nice.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!