US bishop chairmen commend administration for Geneva Consensus Declaration

October 30, 2020

» Continue to this story on USCCB

CWN Editor's Note: The US and 32 other nations have now signed the declaration, which emphasizes that there is no international right to abortion. “We are grateful to the administration for its leadership on this historic declaration that proclaims many critical truths about the sanctity of human life and the family, including that every human being has the inherent right to life, and that the family is foundational to a healthy society,” the bishops said.

