Pope recalls late Malaysian cardinal

October 30, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Following the death of Malaysia’s first cardinal, Pope Francis prayed for the repose of his soul and expressed “gratitude for Cardinal [Anthony Soter] Fernandez’s faithful witness to the Gospel, his generous service to the Church in Malaysia and his longstanding commitment to the promotion of ecumenism and interreligious dialogue.”

