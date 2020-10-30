Action Alert!
Catholic World News

Leading Italian cardinal tests positive for Covid

October 30, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Cardinal Gualtiero Bassetti of Perugia, 78, is president of the Italian Episcopal Conference.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

 

