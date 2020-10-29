Catholic World News

Federal appeals court: Detroit bus ad inviting Muslims to convert is constitutional

October 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The US 6th Circuit Court of Appeals ruled that the Suburban Mobility Authority for Regional Transportation’s ban on “political speech” violated First Amendment free-speech rights.

