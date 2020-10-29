Catholic World News

Pope calls for Poland to protect life amid protests over abortion law

October 29, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNS

CWN Editor's Note: Protestors disrupted Masses after the nation’s top court, recalling the damage wrought by Nazi eugenics, ruled against abortions due to fetal disabilities.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!