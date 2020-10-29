Catholic World News

El Salvador prelate concerned by border militarization

October 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: While not opposed in principle to a military presence at the border with Honduras, Bishop Oswaldo Escobar Aguilar of Chalatenango called for a respect for the rights of poor agricultural workers, “including being able to move about freely.”

