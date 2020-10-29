Catholic World News

Vatican, International Jewish Committee mark 55th anniversary of Nostra Aetate

October 29, 2020

» Continue to this story on Pontifical Council for Promoting Christian Unity

CWN Editor's Note: Issued in 1965, Nostra Aetate is the Second Vatican Council’s Declaration on the Relation of the Church to Non-Christian Religions. “It is without doubt that Nostra Aetate (no.4) laid the foundation for relations between Catholics and Jews and can therefore rightly be considered to be the ‘Magna Carta’ of Catholic–Jewish relations,” Cardinal Kurt Koch, president of the Holy See’s Commission for Religious Relations with the Jews, said in an October 28 message. Rabbi Noam Marans, in his message, thanked Pope Francis for repeatedly denouncing anti-Semitism.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!