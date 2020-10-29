Evo Morales says Pope called him, pleaded for peace after Bolivia’s election

Catholic World News

October 29, 2020

» Continue to this story on America

CWN Editor's Note: Morales was Bolivia’s president from 2006 to 2019 (Encyclopaedia Britannica article).

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in.

All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!