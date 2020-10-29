Catholic World News

8 sainthood, beatification causes advance

October 29, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis has approved a decree recognizing a miracle attributed to the intercession of Bl. Giustino Russolillo (1891-1955), founder of the Vocationist Fathers and Sisters, paving the way for his canonization. The Pontiff also advanced the causes of Ven. Maria Llorença Llong, Ven. Elzbieta Czacka, and 20th-century martyrs in Turkey, Italy, and Brazil. Finally, he recognized the heroic virtues of a Brazilian religious brother and a Spanish nun.

