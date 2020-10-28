Catholic World News

Peru’s bishops insist on priority of reopening churches

October 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: The Catholic bishops of Peru have announced plans “to gradually return to the normality of liturgical and sacramental life” in November, after the country’s government allowed for churches to open on November 2. Pushing back against government controls, the bishops stressed that Sunday Mass should not be “compared to other social, commercial, or recreational activities,” and only bishops have the authority to determine when and how the sacraments should be celebrated.

