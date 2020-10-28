Catholic World News

Cardinal Anthony Soter Fernandez, Malaysia’s 1st cardinal, dies at 88

October 28, 2020

» Continue to this story on New Straits Times (Malaysia)

CWN Editor's Note: Born in 1932 and ordained to the priesthood in 1966, the Malaysian prelate was bishop of Penang (1977-83) and archbishop of the nation’s capital, Kuala Lumpur (1983-2003). He was created a cardinal in 2016.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

