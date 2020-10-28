Catholic World News

Iraqi archbishop recognized for saving priceless manuscripts from ISIS

October 28, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Chaldean Catholic Archbishop Najib Moussa, OP, was one of three finalists for the Sakharov Prize for Freedom, named after the Soviet physicist and human rights activist (Encyclopaedia Britannica article). The prize was awarded to the democratic opposition in Belarus.

