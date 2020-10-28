Catholic World News

Venezuela’s Maduro, citing Pope, asks congress to consider same-sex marriage

October 28, 2020

» Continue to this story on Reuters

CWN Editor's Note: “I have friends and acquaintances who are very happy with what the Pope said” [about same-sex civil unions], said Nicolas Maduro, whose presidency is disputed.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

