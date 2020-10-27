Catholic World News

China continued religious crackdown during renewal of Vatican deal

October 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Chinese government officials continued to tighten restrictions on religious institutions, even while negotiating the renewal of a secret agreement with the Holy See, the Italian magazine Bitter Winter reports. The crackdown included new bans on unauthorized religious texts and the destruction of tombstones of Christian missionaries.

