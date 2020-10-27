Catholic World News

Pope sketches vision for Europe’s future

October 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Pope Francis writes of his hope for an “inclusive and generous” Europe, in a letter marking the 50th anniversary of Vatican diplomatic relations with the European Union. In the letter the Pontiff says that Europe a “family of peoples,” respectful of human dignity, open to international cooperation, and marked by a healthy secularity in which “God and Caesar remain distinct but not opposed.”

