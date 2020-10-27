Catholic World News

Man arrested after allegedly vandalizing altar of Louisville parish

October 27, 2020

» Continue to this story on WAVE-TV

CWN Editor's Note: “The first thing I ask of you is to pray for this poor soul who committed these acts, who is so obviously troubled,” said Father Paul Beach, who added that the suspect “appeared to be experiencing the effects of drug intoxication” as he vandalized the altar at St. Martin of Tours Church.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!