Catholic World News

Popular movements meeting supported by Francis presents proposals for new economic system

October 27, 2020

» Continue to this story on Crux

CWN Editor's Note: The World Meeting of Popular Movements met virtually with the Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development on October 24 to discuss land, housing, work and Fratelli tutti.

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!