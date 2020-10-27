Catholic World News

Benedict XVI distances himself from embattled Catholic Integrated Community

October 27, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: The retired Pontiff, when Archbishop of Munich, granted canonical recognition to the Katholische Integrierte Gemeinde (Catholic Integrated Community), which has been accused of spiritual abuse.

