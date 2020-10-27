Catholic World News

Police in Gabon prevent churches from holding Mass

October 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Bishops in the Central African nation had announced Oct. 25 resumption of public worship after six months of lockdown, but security forces intervened,” the report begins. The nation of 2.2 million (map) is 57% Catholic, 29% Protestant, and 10% Muslim, with 3% adhering to ethnic religions.

