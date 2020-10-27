Catholic World News

Syria: Friars are caring for Christians living under Sharia law

October 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Two villages in Idlib Governorate (map) “are still under the control of jihadist groups,” according to the report. “Here fearsome Islamic rule still holds sway; Sharia, Islamic religious law, is in force; women are forced to wear veils, Christian properties have been confiscated and Christian symbols such as crosses have been torn down.”

