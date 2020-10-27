Catholic World News

Federal court rules Indianapolis archdiocese may be sued for discrimination on basis of sexual orientation

October 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “This case places in stark relief the difficult questions that may arise when applying civil rights laws to religious institutions,” the district court’s ruling begins. “At issue is a religious school’s decision to not renew the contract of a guidance counselor because of her marriage to another woman.”

