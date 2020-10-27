Catholic World News

Benin’s bishops, in election statement, decry ‘insidious promotion’ of homosexuality

October 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: Benin, a West African nation of 11.3 million (map), is 28% Muslim, 26% Catholic, and 14% Protestant, with 12% adhering to the traditional regional Vodun religion. Benin’s bishops lamented “the insidious promotion and gradual introduction of homosexuality and sexual orientation as human rights in the legislation of the countries of the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States (OEACP) in exchange for the renewal of bilateral and multilateral agreements on international aid.”

