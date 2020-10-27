Action Alert!
Archbishop Gomez: Decision to name Archbishop Gregory a cardinal is ‘powerful message of hope and inclusion’

October 27, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: On October 25, Pope Francis announced the creation of 13 new cardinals, including Archbishop Wilton Gregory of Washington.

