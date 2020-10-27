Catholic World News
Archbishop Gomez: Decision to name Archbishop Gregory a cardinal is ‘powerful message of hope and inclusion’
October 27, 2020
CWN Editor's Note: On October 25, Pope Francis announced the creation of 13 new cardinals, including Archbishop Wilton Gregory of Washington.The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.
