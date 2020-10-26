Catholic World News

Poland: Masses disrupted after court’s abortion ruling

October 26, 2020

» Continue to this story on CNA

CWN Editor's Note: Protesters burst into Catholic churches and disrupted Sunday Mass by shouting abuse on October 26, after a court ruling restricted legal abortion. Archbishop Stanislaw Gadecki of Poznan, the president of the nation’s episcopal conference rebuked the invaders: ““Profanity, violence, abusive inscriptions, and the disturbance of services and profanations that have been committed in recent days—although they may help some people to defuse their emotions—are not the right way to act in a democratic state.”

The above note supplements, highlights, or corrects details in the original source (link above). About CWN news coverage.

For all current news, visit our News home page.

Sound Off! CatholicCulture.org supporters weigh in. All comments are moderated. To lighten our editing burden, only current donors are allowed to Sound Off. If you are a current donor, log in to see the comment form; otherwise please support our work, and Sound Off!