Poland’s top court rules out abortions due to fetal disabilities

October 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “The court argued that terminating pregnancy due to defects of the fetus amounted to eugenics — a 19th century notion of genetic selection that was later applied by the Nazis in their pseudo-scientific experiments,” the Associated Press reported.

