Renewing criticism of government, bishops see Nigeria as ‘failing state’

October 26, 2020

CWN Editor's Note: “Ending the SARS [Special Anti-Robbery Squad] will not solve the enormous problems of Nigeria, because it is futile treating symptoms of a disease when the root cause is known,” the bishops said in a statements issued during protests against police brutality. “The audacity and impunity with which the SARS officials have been operating all the while is a manifestation of the failing state of Nigeria.”

